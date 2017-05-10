Roadmap Chrome Extension
Capture feedback anywhere with Chrome and Roadmap
Add feedback from anywhere
With the Chrome extension for product feedback teams can highlight and capture feedback from anywhere on the internet.
The extension makes it easier for teams to share feedback without switching tools or contexts, increasing engagement without creating more work. Learn more.
- collect feedback across different product roadmaps
- add feedback to existing ideas/stories
- add customers and leads as followers
- track the URL of feedback from Twitter & Facebook
